Deborah Fraser chats all things Easter & watching out for Judas in your life!

You don't have to know the Bible back to front to know that Judas Iscariot is that guy who sold Jesus out, but veteran musician Deborah Fraser has shared that it may help to learn from that particular story.

Deborah has been in the music industry for a lil over two decades now and in addition to remaining relevant, she has shared how she's stayed true to her calling to spread the gospel and how Good Friday always reminds her of valuable life lessons.

And, just in case you skipped Sunday school: Judas was one of the 12 disciples that lived with Jesus. At the last dinner, the guy sold Jesus to the high priests for 30 pieces of silver (Matthew 26:15).

Anyway, Deborah told TshisaLIVE that with Good Friday here, it is worth remembering to check who you keep in your circle.

She also shared some of her fave Easter time memories:

Does Easter and Good Friday mean the same thing for you?

It goes together because on the Friday, that's when Jesus was crucified. That's when we worship and thank God for the joy he brings through dying for us.

What will you be doing this Easter?

I will be performing on Friday but at church, so it's a work and praise situation.

Also it's a time to remind ourselves that we are never without a Judas Iscariot in our lives. It's people close to you that often end up betraying you. That is still happening even today, it's worth remembering.