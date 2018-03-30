Inflamed ankle tendons force Zola Nombona to slow down on #DWTSSA

This dancing business is a serious business, just ask Liesl Laurie with her cracked rib and now Zola Nombona with inflammation of the tendons in her ankle.

Zola had to sit out an episode of Dancing With The Stars after her injury got serious during her last rehearsal.

"It's actually both my ankles. I've been struggling with pain for the past two weeks but pushing through. In the Cha Cha week, my ankles started being really painful and things just got a bit hectic this week," Zola told TshisaLIVE.

The actress said that when the discomfort started, she brushed it off thinking it was just a temporary reaction of her body to the different dances she's had to learn.

"I've never engaged in a sport like dancing before. So I thought maybe my body is just not used to working this hard and that it's tired. I thought in time it would just go away. But it just kept on getting worse I guess, because on Saturday it was bad."