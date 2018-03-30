TshisaLIVE

Inflamed ankle tendons force Zola Nombona to slow down on #DWTSSA

30 March 2018 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zola Nombona and her dance partner Tebogo Mashilo.
Zola Nombona and her dance partner Tebogo Mashilo.
Image: Via Instagram

This dancing business is a serious business, just ask Liesl Laurie with her cracked rib and now Zola Nombona with inflammation of the tendons in her ankle.

Zola had to sit out an episode of Dancing With The Stars after her injury got serious during her last rehearsal.

"It's actually both my ankles. I've been struggling with pain for the past two weeks but pushing through. In the Cha Cha week, my ankles started being really painful and things just got a bit hectic this week," Zola told TshisaLIVE.

The actress said that when the discomfort started, she brushed it off thinking it was just a temporary reaction of her body to the different dances she's had to learn.

"I've never engaged in a sport like dancing before. So I thought maybe my body is just not used to working this hard and that it's tired. I thought in time it would just go away. But it just kept on getting worse I guess, because on Saturday it was bad."

However, Zola told TshisaLIVE that despite her injuries not being a big deal, only the results from the scan she took on Monday would determine how serious her injuries were.

"I only went for my scan on Monday, so I am waiting for results to know how to proceed. Everything will be confirmed after my physio gets back to me, so for now I'm resting and keeping my feet up."

The actress said she's been having such a great time on the dancing competition and that despite her injury, she was determined to go back stronger and hoping to eventually win.

"This competition has really pushed me to learn things about myself and to go out of my comfort zone. I have also met amazing people and have so much more to give on that dance floor."

