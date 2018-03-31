WATCH | This guy re-enacted the way your faves accept awards & it's hilarious!

Award ceremonies are very entertaining events from the fashion to the performances, but we've been sleeping on the acceptance speeches and now we know that's where the real money's at!

Some are cry babies, praise God and keep it simple and some have been waiting for a long time to say their acceptance speech. But all are mostly funny AF.

How does your favourite celebrity collect his or her award?

Aspiring actor and presenter, Siviwe Lutseke aka @LutsekeZA shared a video showing tweeps what they can expect at the SAMAs, SATMAs, Sport awards and all the other ones that are still coming.

We recently had the SAFTAs and we can say that this aspiring actor just nailed these impersonations.

There is the:

• 'I'm collecting this award on behalf of...' person

• 'I didn't prepare a speech...' guy

• The 'God is good, all the time' guy...

• The very emotional one...

See who you spot in the video. We think we saw Lerato Kganyago somewhere in there...