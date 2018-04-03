TshisaLIVE

Local celebs reflect on their fondest memories with Ma Winnie

03 April 2018 - 09:50 By Karishma Thakurdin
The nation continues to mourn the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

As the world continues to mourn the death of Ma Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, local celebrities have shared heartwarming stories of how she touched their lives. 

Ever since news of Ma Winnie's death was confirmed on Monday afternoon, there has been an outpouring of tributes as people remember her contribution in the fight against apartheid. 

Celebrities including the likes of Terry Pheto, Criselda Dudumashe, Arthur Mafokate and Pearl Thusi have shared memories of the Ma Winnie they had the chance of getting to know. 

"I’m glad I said I love you when you could hear me. I gave you flowers whilst you could smell them. Thank you for loving me even when I didn’t love myself much," said Criselda Dudumashe. 

Arthur Mafokate revealed that when he visited Ma Winnie a few weeks ago, he never imagined that it would be the last time. 

"Few weeks ago I was at your house and little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you again. Mama I will always love you." 

Actress Terry Pheto, who was cast to play the lead role of Ma Winnie in BET's mini-series, Madiba said she was shattered by news of her death. 

Judith Sephuma said the moments she shared with Ma Winnie will live forever in her heart. 

"You shared love and yourself with many of us. I am honored to have shared moments of love, laughter, food, tears and music with you. Rest in peace Mother of the Nation. I am glad I told you 'I love you' when you were still with us." 

The family spokesperson confirmed that Ma Winnie died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg surrounded by loved ones. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that Ma Winnie would be given an official state memorial and funeral on April 11 and April 14 respectively. 

I am not ok . We are not ok . But, it is well...💔

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died in Johannesburg on April 2 2018. Social media users paid tribute to the South African anti-apartheid activist.

