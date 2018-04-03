WATCH | Zodwa fights with a fan & takes her wig after calling her a b**ch!

Zodwa Wabantu knows that she isn't everyone's cup of tea, however that didn't stop her from retaliating when an unknown woman threw a drink at her during a performance at Moriting Park, Tembisa.

The entertainer snatched the young woman's wig and hurled vulgar profanities at her.

A video of the altercation has since been doing the rounds on social media, with some followers pointing out that violence should never be the answer in any situation.

In the video, Zodwa can be heard swearing at the young woman who threw her drink at her while she was addressing the crowd as usual.

"Don't mess with me you bi**h. Come here," she said.

Zodwa then got off the stage and onto the speakers, and proceeded to snatch her wig to "make an example" out of her.

"I don't like sh*t. You know why? Because I'm just like any of you. I am not a celebrity. I'm here because you love me for being me. I will never let another bi**h just disrespect me. That's why I took her hair. This doesn't even look like the expensive kind," she said on stage after snatching the girl's wig.

Watch the video below: