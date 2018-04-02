Skolopad wants to work with Zodwa, but Zodwa only works for cash

The performer gave her reasons to TshisaLIVE, explaining that besides thinking that Skolopad hasn't thought this through, she doesn't think she can afford her time.

Ouch!

"Ah Skolopad again? I really don't want to say much here because this will end up looking like I am against that women and other women as well and that's not the case. I've said and asked Skolopad numerous times to leave me alone. It's not beef, its just me trying to stay away from a person I feel doesn't have my interests at heart and has parasite tendencies. I really feel like I should be left alone to slay in my own lane, as I am."

Zodwa said it wasn't that the idea was bad, her issue was she believed Skolopad just went on a whim and doesn't actually have a plan in place.

"I also don't think she's planned anything. I think she just came up with the idea and threw it on social media. Does she have a budget? Does she want to book me? If yes, can she afford me? If she wants both of us to plan it what is she bringing to the table? I am a really busy woman, like, I'm going to the States next month."

However, don't despair wena Skolopad, Zodwa said if you bring her and her management a plan on paper, she might change her mind.

Would you pay to go to a concert where the headline acts are Skolopad and Zodwa Wabantu?