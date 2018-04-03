WATCH | Blac Chyna throwing a stroller in tantrum has fans shooketh

A person claiming to be the target of Blac Chyna's attack said on Twitter that she was just admiring the baby when she was told that the star had a problem with her touching Dream. The woman explained that she confronted Chyna about it and that's when it kicked off like an avalanche.

Blac Chyna hinted at this when she told her fans that she would protect her child at all costs.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all costs,” she said on Instagram stories after the incident.

Meanwhile Twitter is still taking pills to get over the shock of seeing Chyna losing her shiz. They even coined a new phrase to describe someone getting a beat down as "getting a stroller".