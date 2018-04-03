WATCH | Blac Chyna throwing a stroller in tantrum has fans shooketh
Blac Chyna was the main attraction at a theme park this past weekend when she was caught on video going mal and swinging her baby's stroller at another woman after an alleged altercation over her baby Dream.
Sis lost her cool after a woman allegedly walked up to her and baby Dream at the park and touched the baby. In a series of videos, Chyna could be seen taking off her jacket and swinging a toy car like a merry-go-round or Thor's hammer.
Blac Chyna about to fight at a amusement park 👀😱👊🏾 @BLACCHYNA pic.twitter.com/b13GhEzcbu— SpeakerOverdose™ (@SpeakerOverdose) April 2, 2018
A person claiming to be the target of Blac Chyna's attack said on Twitter that she was just admiring the baby when she was told that the star had a problem with her touching Dream. The woman explained that she confronted Chyna about it and that's when it kicked off like an avalanche.
Blac Chyna hinted at this when she told her fans that she would protect her child at all costs.
“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all costs,” she said on Instagram stories after the incident.
Meanwhile Twitter is still taking pills to get over the shock of seeing Chyna losing her shiz. They even coined a new phrase to describe someone getting a beat down as "getting a stroller".
Blac chyna after swinging her daughters car around at Six Flags pic.twitter.com/jEMLumjGdW— ... (@BoofGod) April 2, 2018
I'm dying at the way Blac Chyna tried to fling that baby's car at whoever she was tryna fight💀 pic.twitter.com/dqC7fdLcjd— Raya👩🏾💅🏽❤ (@PettyRaya) April 2, 2018
Me, an innocent by stander when I see Blac Chyna swinging a baby stroller pic.twitter.com/92Xs9Z1OVr— Brat4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣.6️⃣9️⃣ (@samrios17) April 2, 2018
Live look at Rob Kardashian coming out of hiding to trash Blac Chyna after the incident at the theme park.— Sahid. (@sconteh18) April 2, 2018
Blac Chyna taking Dream out for a walk after breaking her stroller pic.twitter.com/v0tMuXKOX9— Anal Eaze Keating 🌐 (@deaddilf69) April 2, 2018
Blac Chyna is 40 dating an 18 year old who took her to six flags where she got into a fight. pic.twitter.com/YxDbP97tWB— Not Yves (@Not_Yves) April 2, 2018
Blac Chyna... babygirl aren’t you tired? pic.twitter.com/jzs18HLU76— Shahem . (@pettyblackboy) April 2, 2018