Relebogile Mabotja is making an acting come back

After a seven-year break from the small screen for a seat behind the scenes, actress- turned-producer Relebogile Mabotja is back as the serious Ms Sedibe on SABC 1 popular soapie Skeem Saam.

Relebogile's debut was on Wednesday and the actress said she was ecstatic that the episode had finally arrived.

"I was so excited and I've just been waiting to share the news. The time between shooting and appearing on screen is so long," she said.

With over a decade in the industry, Mzansi first met Relebogile Mabotja 14 years ago when she first appeared on screen as a television presenter on CrazE. Since then she's appeared on Home Affairs, Zone 14, Generations, Rhythm City, Gospel Grooves and Traum Hotel among others.

The multi-talented actress said she wouldn't leave producing but realised that good time management would work in her favour.

"It is important for me to be strategic about what I announce and how I actually manage my career, now because of where I am. I am still producing so I've been afraid to kind of take on things. When I do something I want to give it my all. But once I decided I was going back to acting, a major door opened and more is coming."