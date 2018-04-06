Relebogile Mabotja is making an acting come back
After a seven-year break from the small screen for a seat behind the scenes, actress- turned-producer Relebogile Mabotja is back as the serious Ms Sedibe on SABC 1 popular soapie Skeem Saam.
Relebogile's debut was on Wednesday and the actress said she was ecstatic that the episode had finally arrived.
"I was so excited and I've just been waiting to share the news. The time between shooting and appearing on screen is so long," she said.
With over a decade in the industry, Mzansi first met Relebogile Mabotja 14 years ago when she first appeared on screen as a television presenter on CrazE. Since then she's appeared on Home Affairs, Zone 14, Generations, Rhythm City, Gospel Grooves and Traum Hotel among others.
The multi-talented actress said she wouldn't leave producing but realised that good time management would work in her favour.
"It is important for me to be strategic about what I announce and how I actually manage my career, now because of where I am. I am still producing so I've been afraid to kind of take on things. When I do something I want to give it my all. But once I decided I was going back to acting, a major door opened and more is coming."
Relebogile said she knows that "it's not a comeback if it doesn't have an impact" and that she would be doing more acting. She said she's currently shooting for another production that would be revealed soon.
In the meantime, her fans have showered her with happy messages for her return to TV.
When was the last time people saw you on their small screens?
Over seven years ago, on Zone 14. I looked like I was 12 back then, its been ages.
So who are you on Skeem Saam?
A very serious, take no nonsense executive called Ms Sedibe. Its clear to see she has no time for games.
What did you miss most about being in front of the camera?
Acting. Being someone else for those minutes.
Who was the one person you most enjoyed working with?
The whole cast and crew are immensely talented and so lovely to work with. Clement (Maosa) was also phenomenal.
Do you think your break has made you better at acting?
Yes, because I was producing and also directing I must say I see things a lot differently when I act right now. There are things I consider that I didn't when I started. There's so much growth.
Watch Relebogile in action below: