The SA Human Rights Commission has paid tribute to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ who died on Monday.

Below is the full statement:

The South African Human Rights Commission is shocked and saddened by the passing of Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“Mrs Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution to the struggle for liberation‚ human rights and democracy in South Africa is unparalleled by many others in the world. Her commitment to the cause of justice and freedom never wavered‚ even in the face of unimaginable personal persecution and banishment by apartheid and in spite of the pain‚ loss and trauma that she was made to endure under white racist rule. Her defiance was matched only by the love of her people and her determination to see them freed from the shackles of oppression‚” said the Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission‚ Advocate Bongani Majola.