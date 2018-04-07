Meet Jaydon Lewis...Mzansi's 'next big music export'
16-year-old is signed by Avicii
While most teen boys are just worried about looking good and picking up girls, Jaydon Lewis has tasted international fame and now he wants it all.
Jaydon was recently signed by Avicii's record label, PRMD, and released his debut single to massive hype.
The DJ has been compared to Martin Garrix, who blew up at a similar age, and told TshisaLIVE he was excited to show the world what he could do.
So how do we know he's big?
"I have been getting recognition on an international level ever since my remix of Twenty One Pilots’ Rise was featured on (house music publication) Trap Nation's YouTube. It was downloaded 31 million times. It blew me away," Jaydon said.
Making music takes up time, does he have the staying power?
"I had to put school on hold for a while to focus on music. It was a big decision but my parents knew that music is something I have wanted to pursue since I was seven years old. I have to give music my attention. I am working on new music and also plan to tour several places around the world in the middle of the year," he said
Yeah, but it's all about who you know! Who does he know?
The artist already counts the likes of The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Tiesto and Hardwell as his supporters.
So any chance of him getting a young collab, then?
He says that being part of the "Avengers of global house" at his new label was brilliant but he's leaving it up to the big bosses to decide if a collab with one of the major artists on the label would happen.
"I am just keeping my head down and making music. I don't think I will be leaving SA for right now. I love my country. I just want to work hard to prove myself."