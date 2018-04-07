Meet Jaydon Lewis...Mzansi's 'next big music export'

While most teen boys are just worried about looking good and picking up girls, Jaydon Lewis has tasted international fame and now he wants it all.

Jaydon was recently signed by Avicii's record label, PRMD, and released his debut single to massive hype.

The DJ has been compared to Martin Garrix, who blew up at a similar age, and told TshisaLIVE he was excited to show the world what he could do.

So how do we know he's big?

"I have been getting recognition on an international level ever since my remix of Twenty One Pilots’ Rise was featured on (house music publication) Trap Nation's YouTube. It was downloaded 31 million times. It blew me away," Jaydon said.