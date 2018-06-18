TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA drops gifts & $$$ from a chopper

18 June 2018 - 14:25 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA did the most on Youth Day.
Image: Blaq Smith

AKA took things to a whole new level when he travelled across the country in a Touch My Blood and Beam Group chopper. 

For those of you who have been living under rock, let us balance you quickly. 

To celebrate the release of his final album Touch My Blood on Friday, and Youth Day on Saturday, the Mega decided to do things differently. 

The rapper decided to do activations for his album across the country in one day. Talk about levels! 

And, as if that wasn't enough levels AKA went and did the things by throwing Reebok gifts and envelopes filled with money to crowds of crazed fans. 

"For all the fans that perhaps couldn’t afford to support me by buying the album, or maybe need a bit of a lift on this Youth Day, we did gift drops today of @reeboksa gear & envelopes of (money)," AKA tweeted. 

