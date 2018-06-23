SNAPS | Lebo M shows off his new bae

The Lion King producer, Lebo M is head-over-heels in love again and can't hide it from the world.

Lebo M has been married and divorced four times. Last year he divorced his ex, Angela Ngani-Kasara after remarrying her.

According to Sowetan Lebo M has fallen for a woman named, Mel Ntsala.

Apparently the couple confirmed that they were romantically involved to the paper.

"We met at the house of a mutual friend. We are very happy with our relationship as it is and we have no marriage plans. Not now or in the future," Lebo said.

A look through the world-renowned producer's Instagram page also paints a clear picture.

The lovebirds have been making memories together across the world.