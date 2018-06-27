Yobe leaves Twitter broken as viewers watch nyaope effect on families

Every township has a similar story to what was depicted on Yobe last night: the heartbreaking story of a young man whose bright future was "stolen" by an addiction to nyaope and it broke tweeps' hearts to watch.

On Tuesday night Mzansi was introduced to Siyabonga, a convict who had stolen things to feed his nyaope addiction, hurting his family in the process.

They listened to Siyabonga's Gogo as she detailed the trauma that Siyabonga has put his family through. He would steal anything and everything from the house. He stole pots, cell phones and even sold mince meat that was supposed to be for supper to feed his addictions.