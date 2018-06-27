TshisaLIVE

Yobe leaves Twitter broken as viewers watch nyaope effect on families

There's nothing as haunting as the pain in a mother's eyes... and ugogo on Yobe left many saddened by the tragedy that befell her family due to nyaope.

27 June 2018 - 11:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Siyabonga's gogo was heartbroken as she explained the trauma that Siya had put them through.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Every township has a similar story to what was depicted on Yobe last night: the heartbreaking story of a young man whose bright future was "stolen" by an addiction to nyaope and it broke tweeps' hearts to watch.

On Tuesday night Mzansi was introduced to Siyabonga, a convict who had stolen things to feed his nyaope addiction, hurting his family in the process.

They listened to Siyabonga's Gogo as she detailed the trauma that Siyabonga has put his family through. He would steal anything and everything from the house. He stole pots, cell phones and even sold mince meat that was supposed to be for supper to feed his addictions.

Watching the pain in the ugogo's eyes as she spoke tugged at the heartstrings of many tweeps and they were just hurt by the fact that not much has been done by the powers that be to help change the situation in the townships.

