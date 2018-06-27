Yobe leaves Twitter broken as viewers watch nyaope effect on families
There's nothing as haunting as the pain in a mother's eyes... and ugogo on Yobe left many saddened by the tragedy that befell her family due to nyaope.
Every township has a similar story to what was depicted on Yobe last night: the heartbreaking story of a young man whose bright future was "stolen" by an addiction to nyaope and it broke tweeps' hearts to watch.
On Tuesday night Mzansi was introduced to Siyabonga, a convict who had stolen things to feed his nyaope addiction, hurting his family in the process.
They listened to Siyabonga's Gogo as she detailed the trauma that Siyabonga has put his family through. He would steal anything and everything from the house. He stole pots, cell phones and even sold mince meat that was supposed to be for supper to feed his addictions.
Life was never the same for the Mbonanis after what Siyabonga did. Tune in to #YobeMzansi in the next hour. pic.twitter.com/PHcw5Ub6RH— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 26, 2018
Watching the pain in the ugogo's eyes as she spoke tugged at the heartstrings of many tweeps and they were just hurt by the fact that not much has been done by the powers that be to help change the situation in the townships.
Siyabonga's mom must be going through the most 😭😭 this situation hurts she can't even go see him. #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/dyX8vihX2v— Noxolo Natasha (@knowkcee26) June 26, 2018
Gogo: Where are my pots?
Whoever Came With Nyaope— Dalton The Chef (@LeboMashia) June 26, 2018
You've Destroyed Our People
You Took Their Dreams Away
Imagine Taking New Pots To The Scrapyard.... This Nyaope Is Destroying Our Fellow Brothers And It So Sad #YobeMzansi #yobe pic.twitter.com/p8ktjQEsdz— Dalton The Chef (@LeboMashia) June 26, 2018
Drugs are killing this beautiful country. Sadly those who sell them they don't even use them. We are losing talents and future leaders😣😣 how I wish the government can this war seriously.— S_@count your blessings (@SDlamtown2) June 26, 2018
It pains me to see elders being afraid of their children. #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/sA7Q7PRjnO
Siyabongas story is so similar to my cousin's story, and my family is refusing to reprimand him because he lost his mom— karabo mosoeu (@rabo_mosoeu) June 26, 2018
We are just told to hide our things when he's around
Kanti how come almost all these nyaope boys started off as very bright, helpful kids then they derailed bathong, just like that.— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) June 26, 2018
