SCREAMS! | Scorpion is out! It's international Drake day

*cancels all other plans*

29 June 2018 - 09:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Drake has released his album and Twitter is going nuts!
Drake has released his album and Twitter is going nuts!
Image: Gallo/Getty Images

It hasn't been an easy month for Drake but it looks like his latest album Scorpion has mended all broken hearts and healed all wounds... we guess its #DrakeFriday

Drake released his much anticipated Scorpion album on Friday and Twitter is going insane. Both the album and the rapper's name have been on the trends list since the project dropped and the reaction is overwhelming praise for the rapper.

His day one fans have commended him for going back to the bar and dropping the Drake they know and love, with most of them saying he's brought back the Drake from the Nothing Was The Same and Take Care era.

The album has two sides and 25 tracks. 25... Have your fave ever?

He also dropped a note for all haters...

Needless to say, his fans have already labelled the offering a classic. 

He answered the one question people have been asking since that whole Pusha T beef. In his song Emotionless, the rapper confirms he's a father with the simple line; "I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid."

However, it seems his fans have decided to forgive him for accepting that Pusha T 'L' and are more focused on the 25 track album.

The man has released great music and that's all his fans ever wanted.

We are busy till further notice too.

*puts out of office sign on the door*

