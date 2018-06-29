SCREAMS! | Scorpion is out! It's international Drake day

It hasn't been an easy month for Drake but it looks like his latest album Scorpion has mended all broken hearts and healed all wounds... we guess its #DrakeFriday

Drake released his much anticipated Scorpion album on Friday and Twitter is going insane. Both the album and the rapper's name have been on the trends list since the project dropped and the reaction is overwhelming praise for the rapper.

His day one fans have commended him for going back to the bar and dropping the Drake they know and love, with most of them saying he's brought back the Drake from the Nothing Was The Same and Take Care era.

The album has two sides and 25 tracks. 25... Have your fave ever?

He also dropped a note for all haters...