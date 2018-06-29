SCREAMS! | Scorpion is out! It's international Drake day
*cancels all other plans*
It hasn't been an easy month for Drake but it looks like his latest album Scorpion has mended all broken hearts and healed all wounds... we guess its #DrakeFriday
Drake released his much anticipated Scorpion album on Friday and Twitter is going insane. Both the album and the rapper's name have been on the trends list since the project dropped and the reaction is overwhelming praise for the rapper.
His day one fans have commended him for going back to the bar and dropping the Drake they know and love, with most of them saying he's brought back the Drake from the Nothing Was The Same and Take Care era.
The album has two sides and 25 tracks. 25... Have your fave ever?
He also dropped a note for all haters...
drake dropped the album with a note to his haters 💀 #scorpionhttps://t.co/N2uXCS1xO3 pic.twitter.com/Rql9LaDxLG— Genius (@Genius) June 29, 2018
Needless to say, his fans have already labelled the offering a classic.
He answered the one question people have been asking since that whole Pusha T beef. In his song Emotionless, the rapper confirms he's a father with the simple line; "I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid."
However, it seems his fans have decided to forgive him for accepting that Pusha T 'L' and are more focused on the 25 track album.
The man has released great music and that's all his fans ever wanted.
God’s Plan, Nice For What, & I’m Upset were really just throwaways the whole time.. #scorpion #drake 🦂 pic.twitter.com/a0GQGO8kPG— sb (@sammobk) June 29, 2018
The haters woke up and saw everyone gassing Drake for his album, now they wanna come dissing. Go back to sleep, we’re on another energy level right now. #SCORPION #Drake pic.twitter.com/tlDKYef9rS— The Nerve, The Audacity (@cweezy88) June 29, 2018
"Fuck Netflix and chill, what's your net worth"!!!!!!!!!!!😭 #InMyFeelings #Drake #Scorpion #ScorpionSZN pic.twitter.com/CJRgmVQvY2— David Mapheleba (@David_Mapheleba) June 29, 2018
Me listening to @Drake #Scorpion writing down captions Imma use all summer 2018 under my photos. pic.twitter.com/X9H8c5Hpan— Tristian (@TristianMinaj) June 29, 2018
The devil works hard, but drake works harder 🦂 #scorpion pic.twitter.com/0Ptns9DQ4l— Monica Rodriguez (@moniccuuh) June 29, 2018
Before and after pictures of me listening and to Drake Scorpion from side A to B #drake #Scorpion pic.twitter.com/mFHETEKU3l— Liz Jones (@lizzielovvve) June 29, 2018
When Drake said: “The only deadbeats is whatever beats I’ve been rapping to” #Scorpion #Drake pic.twitter.com/zJjM32btoz— RAP (@Rappertalks) June 29, 2018
We are busy till further notice too.
*puts out of office sign on the door*