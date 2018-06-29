The Mabuzas sell scarves? Nah, Mmabatho is hilariously naive!
Mmabatho thinking the Mabuza's sell scarves for a living is the funniest thing this week!
The whole of Mzansi is yet to meet a character more naive than The Queen's Mmabatho and last night's episode confirmed it!
Yoh! The girl is as naive as they come!
Look, since Mmabatho (played by Motsoaledi Setumo) came to the show, she's had to have reality slowly explained to her from the fairy land she clearly used to live in. From finding out that men cheat, to having her virginity taken, only to be dumped days later and now finding out that her family sell drugs. Issa lot.
She also found out that drug money got her through school and maintains her lavish lifestyle. That wasn't the worst part. The worst part was she actually thought TGOM and the Mabuza family made money off selling scarves! Scarves fam...
Twitter went in with the memes:
Mmabatho is too cute.— IssA sanda (@pseudonym_0) June 28, 2018
A mansion, an expensive tertiary education, the luxury cars, endless ground staff and ALL those bags and shoes were bought from scarf sales. R1.20 on each unit is what set this WHOLE entire family up. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0C98zuGv71
#TheQueenMzansi— Agi Oageng Moche (@agi_moche) June 28, 2018
Did Mmabatho really think the Mabuza's survived on selling scarfs only?💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xVxZwAGTLf
#TheQueenMzansi lol seriously scarves and living inna mansion— Tebogo Mavalela (@tebogo_stanley) June 28, 2018
Tgom selling drugs Hamonate jwang😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BGet2z7jaf
Mmabatho a whole doctor thought all this money was because of ama scarf #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bxYlXFbs18— Black Panther (@Zintle_Tweets) June 28, 2018
Gift was on some, Mmabatho dude, we don't sell scarves. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qhQtqPIXu6— Asanda Msengana (@AMsengana) June 28, 2018
Mmabatho’s naiveness is out of this world. Scarf business neh!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/h48icLg8g7— 💋 Lolo ❣️ (@MolefeKeneuoe) June 28, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Stefanol Dimerra 😉 (@Mophikoko) June 28, 2018
Mmabatho thou,ke di scarf tsa LV ft Karl Lagerfield with a bit Gucci and a dash of Versace... pic.twitter.com/58j5Ykrhr7
#TheQueenMzansi Mmabatho thought her varsity fees, the mansion and the cars were all maintained by money from selling scarves. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/qFHrL9BCHo— Shka ♥ 💖🔥 (@Boboshkalicious) June 28, 2018
Mabatho le wna o bore di Scarves mar? Really?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ScIP8cq1fo— ☆Abuti Too Much☆ (@ThusoMosoeunya2) June 28, 2018
THE TRUTH IS OUT!— Citizen of Sadc (@JeraZW) June 28, 2018
😂😂😂
Gift tells Mmabatho that the Mabuzas are drug dealers.
All along she thought her aunt made a living from selling scarves.#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gsQAAGLmv8
Did she really think selling scarves can maintain a mansion #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/b7apNetQa3— The Girl Next Door (@Ittybitty_slind) June 28, 2018
To put the final nail into the coffin, Mmabatho then dragged her naive self back to the Khoza's to ask for forgiveness from Shaka... yes for the millionth time.
*insert long eye roll here*
First of all, they sell drugs too. Secondly, how many times will she do this back and forth thing with Shaka?
And, finally the reaction from the Khozas deserves an Oscar, struu!
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Mmabatho goes to the Khozas' to ask Shaka back. Will he accept her back? pic.twitter.com/0qbRSrFRPk— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) June 16, 2018