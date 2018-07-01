TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee on the 'non-stop flights & consistent lack of sleep'

01 July 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
DJ Black Coffee gets candid about pushing through the challenges to live his dream.
Image: Via Instagram

While DJ Black Coffee has honestly admitted that traveling the world to follow his passion for music isn't as glamorous as it seems, he wouldn't swop it for anything. 

To many, Black Coffee is an inspiration for making his dream a reality. 

But it definitely isn't a walk in the park. 

After spending just a few short days at home with family, Black Coffee had to get his passport ready again. 

"Heading back to the jungle after a few days with family. Although it was a short visit, it was all worth it...my job may look like non stop fun and games, it's definitely far from it." 

Black Coffee added that even though being a world-renowned musician came with a grueling set of challenges, he chose to push through it all. 

"What are the ups without the downs? I love what I do and I’m grateful I’ve gotten this far doing what I truly believe is my calling, but none of it would be possible without pushing through non-stop flights and the consistent lack of sleep. We all face challenges and we all have the power to prevail. There's no flowers without the rain. Keep pushing.
Trust your dopeness."

