Sjava apologises for 'stampede' at recent event
Award-winning musician Sjava has apologised to fans who were injured during a stampede at a performance in the Vaal on Saturday night.
The musician was billed to perform at a club when excited fans mobbed him, injuring others during the frenzy.
Taking to Twitter, Sjava has since apologised for the situation.
"I had a great time and sorry to everyone that got hurt coz of the stampede when I leave the house to go perfom my plan is to make people happy not ukuthi balimale ngiyaxolisa kakhulu (for them to get hurt, therefore I am very sorry) I understand people show love kodwa asingalimazani (but let's not hurt each other) guys," he said.
Ever since Sjava returned home last week after scooping a BET Award in Los Angeles, he has received an overwhelming amount of love and support.
During a homecoming event that was held at OR Tambo International Airport last week, Sjava said that all he wanted to do was make his mom proud.
Okay @VMonatengCafe the bet award winning @Sjava_ATM is in the house,lets💃💃🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ulqq9Pg0P— #TheTotalshutdown✊ (@Simply_tsheps) June 30, 2018