Sjava apologises for 'stampede' at recent event

Award-winning musician Sjava has apologised to fans who were injured during a stampede at a performance in the Vaal on Saturday night.

The musician was billed to perform at a club when excited fans mobbed him, injuring others during the frenzy.

Taking to Twitter, Sjava has since apologised for the situation.

"I had a great time and sorry to everyone that got hurt coz of the stampede when I leave the house to go perfom my plan is to make people happy not ukuthi balimale ngiyaxolisa kakhulu (for them to get hurt, therefore I am very sorry) I understand people show love kodwa asingalimazani (but let's not hurt each other) guys," he said.

Ever since Sjava returned home last week after scooping a BET Award in Los Angeles, he has received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

During a homecoming event that was held at OR Tambo International Airport last week, Sjava said that all he wanted to do was make his mom proud.