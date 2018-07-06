Strings and Bling is here & we’re obsessed! Here are 5 reasons why!
Nasty C delivered.
Screams! Strings and Bling is finally here!
It's been one year, nine months, 13 days and some hours since Nasty C gave us his debut album Bad Hair and we can all agree that his latest work has been well worth the wait!
In that time Nasty gave us tours and singles and had his fans worried when his laptop was stolen, which allegedly had some of the work that was meant for his sophomore album. However, when he announced Strings and Bling and the track list a lil over a month ago, we could have never prepared for the fire it packed.
Strings and Bling is an artist expression worth your money and time.
Here's a few reasons why:
1. The production is on a level of its own. Quality on fleek.
2. Nasty stays true to his unique style of rap but also makes room for experimenting on other songs.
3. The maturity in his music is audible and the direction (particularly the dominant strings) is refreshing.
4. The kid's got flow. He wavvy with it!
5. The album is personal and the lyrical content and creativity is a worth its weight in gold.
And, speaking of lyrics, here are a few quotes from some of the stand-out songs so far. Although choosing a stand-out has been tough... #justsaying
Blisters
"I was talking to God like I was talking to my bro/ He said I gave you what you need to release your inner glow/ I don't know if it was fear but I started feeling cold /Then I pushed myself to do it I found me a piece of gold yeah"
SMA
"Sometimes my heart feels safe when you hold, like you ain't the one who broke it"
Gravy
"I'm cool , I'm calm, I'm gravy, I'm drunk , I'm high, I'm faded"
We are all here for the vibe here!
Another one down
"Somebody should've told me being human needed practice too."
Casanova
"FYI I know gals that love me more than their own bodies, that's for me to know and their men to know they are sloppy"
