Tebogo Lerole gushes over Khanyi's dedication to her craft

Tebogo Lerole is one of Khanyi Mbau's biggest fans and cheerleaders, who isn't shy to sing his girl's praises.

And, rightfully so.

As Khanyi and the rest of the Abomama cast celebrated the wrap of a lit season 1, she reflected on some of the sacrifices actors make so that the show can go on.

She shared a video of an incident when she hurt a leg during filming, but had to brave the pain and continue shooting.