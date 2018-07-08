Loyiso Bala gushes over his wifey

After being together for years, Loyiso Bala still looks at his wife, Jennifer like a lovestruck teenager.

In celebration of Jennifer's 41st birthday, Loyiso shared the sweetest tribute to his lady.

Yes fam, we know it's hard to believe that Jennifer is 41, but its true.

"Happy 41st Birthday to the love of my life @jenniferbala. You are as beautiful now as ever before, perhaps even more so! I love you... forever."

Jennifer said she was grateful for every blessing she's received thus far.

"Every decision, good or bad, that I’ve made got me to where I am now. So I celebrate being alive and healthy, more especially after what was a rather challenging and trying pregnancy, the result being in the arrival of my greatest blessing so far this year: Tori (I found out a few days after this pic was taken that I was expecting)."

Jennifer and Loyiso welcomed their second daughter, Tori in May this year.

And, she's totes slaying this yummy mommy thing!