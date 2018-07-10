George Clooney injured in scooter accident in Italy

International media are reporting that actor and director, George Clooney was injured when his scooter collided with a small truck in Sardinia.

The US actor is apparently in Italy working on a mini-series, which is based on Joseph Heller's book, Catch 22.

According to Italy's Chi Magazine George was traveling to the set of the mini-series from his hotel room.

The actor was apparently taken to hospital to be treated for a injury to his hip, but is not in a serious condition.

The accident is reportedly being investigated by Italian police.