TshisaLIVE

George Clooney injured in scooter accident in Italy

10 July 2018 - 12:17 By TshisaLIVE
US actor George Clooney
US actor George Clooney
Image: GABRIEL BOUYS

International media are reporting that actor and director, George Clooney was injured when his scooter collided with a small truck in Sardinia. 

The US actor is apparently in Italy working on a mini-series, which is based on Joseph Heller's book, Catch 22. 

According to Italy's Chi Magazine  George was traveling to the set of the mini-series from his hotel room. 

The actor was apparently taken to hospital to be treated for a injury to his hip, but is not in a serious condition.

The accident is reportedly being investigated by Italian police. 

