Issa fiancé | Amanda du-Pont's bae sweeps her off her feet with island proposal

10 July 2018 - 09:47 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shawn Rodriques popped the question and Amanda du-Pont said yes.
Shawn Rodriques popped the question and Amanda du-Pont said yes.
Image: Via Instagram/Shawn Rodriques

Amanda du-Pont is officially off the market after her longtime boyfriend Shawn Rodriques proposed to her on a secluded island in the Maldives. And, the proposal was EVERYTHING!

Amanda has been living her best life on vacation as part of her birthday celebrations and explained in a post that Shawn popped the question during a surprise beach picnic. 

It was there that Shawn got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. It was a definite yes from Amanda!  

"Turns out my surprise beach picnic was Shawn Rodriques’ epic proposal. My darling you sweep me off my feet every single time but this time you had me crying! I said yes to the man I prayed for so specifically, everything you are, is everything I asked (for). Life isn’t perfect, but perfect with you in it. I love loving you, so thrilled to be your fiancé!"

Shawn also took to Instagram to express his love for his Amy, saying he felt blessed to have her as his fiancé.

"I still have no words Mija. God said wait, and then gave me a blessing beyond my wildest imagination. I love you!"

The beautiful moment was captured on video, which was shared on both Amanda and Shawn's social media accounts.

How beautiful are those waves around them?

Amanda recently turned 30 years old and celebrated it with a brand new Mauvine Blue McLaren 570S, which cost R3, 150, 000.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Amanda expressed it was the best birthday gift ever.

"Those close to me know I have always had a love for cars. The McLaren is one of the cars I’ve had on my vision board. I’m thrilled and blessed to have been able to purchase it in my birthday month. I feel so blessed, and must give all the glory to God."

However... we think this may be even better. Congratulations guys!

But guys, how beautiful is it when love wins?

X