IN MEMES: Yay! Skeem Saam's Alexos is finally dead...but is he really?
The amount of confusion in the minds of Skeem Saam fans is on level 100 today after the final seconds of Monday's episode revealed that the main villain, Alexos, was found dead in the bushes with a mysterious gun wound.
Now, Alexos has managed to terrorise Turf and the whole of Mzansi with his scary tactics and fans didn't want to be naive in thinking he just died. Many found it difficult to believe he was dead, while others were convinced that even if he had died, he would find a way to come back.
Tweeps also tried to connect the dots of how Alexos really died. Some thought it was the bullet from Petersen that shot him (because he just shot at him but wasn't sure he hit him). Others were convinced that the terror is far from over because Alexos was killed by his bosses and they would be coming for Turf citizens.
Most tweeps really wanted to believe that Alexos died, but until there's proof everyone is just here like:
I don't believe this Alexos guy is dead. He'll just rock up when no1 is expecting. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yQswjVAd9y— Noxolo Natasha (@knowkcee26) July 9, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 Whaaaat? Nna gake kgolwe, Alexos o hwile? O bolaile ke mang?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/FwcELe76lu— Multi Vitamin (@mokgadi_hellen) July 9, 2018
Alexos is dead now??like.... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WDgzDL20ey— preeyah (@Iam_Preeyah) July 9, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Bonginkosi Kingin (@BonginkosiKing4) July 9, 2018
RIP Mr Alexos Mathon if you are dead
But how guys still confused pic.twitter.com/jhMJm775fO
#SkeemSaam— Gwedash♈ (@GwedashLunga) July 9, 2018
Yin mara ye ? This should've been the end of the Alexos Drama pic.twitter.com/uEPtHvXLL4
#SkeemSaam Alexos o swile?? I hope his bosses won't come for Zamokuhle assomblief!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gBCvSd6Exv— 🌹THANDEKA🌹 (@ThandekaMrd) July 9, 2018
Thank Goodness that awful man Alexos Mathon is dead. .I've had just about enough with this storyline! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/BkfKYxQlZV— 🌹Lerato la Daddy🌹 (@I_AM_MSLERAH) July 9, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Reuben R-Kay Mosala (@kay_mosala) July 9, 2018
Those people that Alexos worked for, are the very same people who killed him!!! pic.twitter.com/G6N1bjLuAR
#SkeemSaam— BlaQ_Lavish'enuers💎 (@Khati_KaSongo) July 9, 2018
Why on earth would they kill Alexos???
These damn writers at Skeem Saam messed up the script again just like they did with Charity's pregnancy and Pretty's matric results!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AhP9tDfs9F
#SkeemSaam— Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) July 9, 2018
Alexos is dead and Kwaito gave away his Invention rights...poor pic.twitter.com/oxTAnFcntZ
Great that Alexos is dead before the storyline gets tired. We can now move on nabo Leshole #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/OtDGVUoTNg— MakopoDaughter (@ennie_ka) July 9, 2018
#SkeemSaam should stop mahn! So, who killed Alexos now? After all the havoc he caused he's just gonna die just like that, no Prison Break nyana? Phela, he might be needed in the future. pic.twitter.com/zQP48L6Q4u— Charlene Alegría🇫🇷🇧🇪🇽 (@Leenieness) July 9, 2018