IN MEMES: Yay! Skeem Saam's Alexos is finally dead...but is he really?

10 July 2018 - 09:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam villain Alexos (played by Ter Hollmann) had everyone shaking in their boots.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

The amount of confusion in the minds of Skeem Saam fans is on level 100 today after the final seconds of Monday's episode revealed that the main villain, Alexos, was found dead in the bushes with a mysterious gun wound.

Now, Alexos has managed to terrorise Turf and the whole of Mzansi with his scary tactics and fans didn't want to be naive in thinking he just died. Many found it difficult to believe he was dead, while others were convinced that even if he had died, he would find a way to come back.

Tweeps also tried to connect the dots of how Alexos really died. Some thought it was the bullet from Petersen that shot him (because he just shot at him but wasn't sure he hit him). Others were convinced that the terror is far from over because Alexos was killed by his bosses and they would be coming for Turf citizens.

Most tweeps really wanted to believe that Alexos died, but until there's proof everyone is just here like:

