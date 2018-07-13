Halala! Trevor Noah's Daily Show scores an Emmy nomination

Trevor is not a stranger to the awards as he won his first gong last year in the Best Short Form Variety Series category for his YouTube comedy special, The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.

This year, he’s up against Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Britain's James Corden. The South African-born comedian, took to Twitter to share his excitement over the news of the nomination.

"To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful," Trevor wrote.