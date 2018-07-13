Halala! Trevor Noah's Daily Show scores an Emmy nomination
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah may have had a rocky start in the States but clearly that's a thing of the past, as it was announced on Thursday that the Mzansi comedian scored a nod at the prestigious Emmy Awards.
Trevor and his team have been nominated in the Best Variety Talk Series category.
Finally, some good news. Congrats to @TheDailyShow for the #Emmys nominations! pic.twitter.com/0Kd3mkgP4V— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) July 12, 2018
Trevor is not a stranger to the awards as he won his first gong last year in the Best Short Form Variety Series category for his YouTube comedy special, The Daily Show: Between the Scenes.
This year, he’s up against Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Britain's James Corden. The South African-born comedian, took to Twitter to share his excitement over the news of the nomination.
"To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful," Trevor wrote.
Wow, I visited Russia for 3 days and now The Daily Show is nominated for 3 Emmys. Next time I should stay for a week and then run for president 😄— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 12, 2018
To all the people who voted for us and to all who watch our show I could not be more grateful. Spasibo 🙌🏽#Emmys
Tweeps congratulated the comedian.
We see you and we appreciate you...— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 12, 2018
A big congratulations to @Trevornoah and the crew of @TheDailyShow with Trevor Noah for their #Emmys nominations in the category of Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.🔥 pic.twitter.com/KDW4psMXqG— BAAB MEDIA (@BAAB_Media) July 12, 2018
Aww! Congrats to @Trevornoah— Amber (@sugarplum79) July 13, 2018
Love him! Born a crime is one of my favorite books! Read it twice!#Emmys #trevornoah https://t.co/xn21qv5Gpc
Daily Show nominated for three #Emmys , wow @Trevornoah ,congrats man, a the way from the motherland, we proud. Man pic.twitter.com/HurRWKld1E— Riicky Smalls:Thug Poet (@Ericksonmoyo1) July 12, 2018
The Emmy Awards will take place on September 17 and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.