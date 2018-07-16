#UthandoNoxolo: A woman goes to jail for killing her man's side-chick
Jub Jub's reality show Uthando Noxolo once again had Twitter shook when it featured a woman, who had gone to jail for killing her bae's girlfriend.
We have all seen with our own eyes women fighting for a man but often it just ends in spicy words and threats. But this fight ended in Thato stabbing the other woman and getting sent to jail.
Sis claimed it was in self-defence and went on the show to ask her mother, who was also apparently arrested for the murder, for forgiveness.
On #UthandoNoxolo Thato murdered her then boyfriend's other girlfriend. Which led to her and her mother getting arrested for it. Sun at 21h00 #mojalovetv pic.twitter.com/k05d2hb1Lj— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) July 15, 2018
Twitter was seeing stars over the situation and chatted about it so much that it made the trends list.
#UthandoNoxolo— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 15, 2018
So this girl stabbed Makhwapheni to death over a boyfriend! pic.twitter.com/XH3ePg3lTq
All over a guy?— Brianne of Tarth (@rabo_mosoeu) July 15, 2018
can I please never love a dude to a point where I get myself killed or kill another woman#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/V9hDndFWLc
Imagine fighting for a man #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/UU95jhUSrF— Rea (@Reeyaness) July 15, 2018
This is too deep!! #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/vwLG5JsQ5f— Boipelo Dinku (@BlaQ_ee) July 15, 2018
This woman to woman is hectic that it can involve the fam fighting just over a guy.#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/PLXzubM00p— Mamello Mokoena (@melo_mamikie) July 15, 2018
So these girls nine9 fought over a man . Haibo nina #UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/d6K0Lz1tN6— † (@_Thato_N) July 15, 2018
Others were just like...I ain't got time for no jealousy or threats.
The way I am a coward guys, I would never fight for a man. Even if a stranger was to text me "pls leave my nam alone!", I swear I would dump all my 4 boyfriends right away😥😥 #UthandoNoxolo— Sphe (@sphe_fakude) July 15, 2018
💀💀 I don’t want no type of love that will drive me to this #UthandoNoxolo https://t.co/Z4E1TO4CHl— Chun Zè✨ (@Ziphelele_) July 15, 2018
Fans thought Jub Jub was the perfect host for the show and when he dropped gems about prison life they were ready to sing praise like the choir.
When Jub Jub said "prison numbs you", I felt that #uthandonoxolo pic.twitter.com/JWHiPtxKGE— Silindile Mlangeni (@Ittybitty_slind) July 15, 2018
#UthandoNoxolo so mama and daughter and Jub Jub all are former jail birds... pic.twitter.com/6RtQdRmh6m— Tshekelo Alph Tlou (@TAT_Deejay) July 15, 2018
But their moral of the story is that men need to do better.
Bafwethu indeed we need to rethink our behaviour & actions!!!😢😢😢#UthandoNoxolo pic.twitter.com/FY9Q6tp7Yf— Seladi Moetjie (@SeladiMoetjie) July 15, 2018
This was a family war over some stupid ass guy. #UthandoNoxolo— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 15, 2018