UthandoNoxolo: A woman goes to jail for killing her man's side-chick

Jub Jub's reality show Uthando Noxolo once again had Twitter shook when it featured a woman, who had gone to jail for killing her bae's girlfriend.

We have all seen with our own eyes women fighting for a man but often it just ends in spicy words and threats. But this fight ended in Thato stabbing the other woman and getting sent to jail.

Sis claimed it was in self-defence and went on the show to ask her mother, who was also apparently arrested for the murder, for forgiveness.