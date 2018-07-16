TshisaLIVE

#UthandoNoxolo: A woman goes to jail for killing her man's side-chick

16 July 2018 - 10:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub Maarohanye is the host of Uthando Noxolo.
Jub Jub Maarohanye is the host of Uthando Noxolo.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Jub Jub's reality show Uthando Noxolo once again had Twitter shook when it featured a woman, who had gone to jail for killing her bae's girlfriend.

We have all seen with our own eyes women fighting for a man but often it just ends in spicy words and threats. But this fight ended in Thato stabbing the other woman and getting sent to jail. 

Sis claimed it was in self-defence and went on the show to ask her mother, who was also apparently arrested for the murder, for forgiveness.

Twitter was seeing stars over the situation and chatted about it so much that it made the trends list.

Others were just like...I ain't got time for no jealousy or threats.

Fans thought Jub Jub was the perfect host for the show and when he dropped gems about prison life they were ready to sing praise like the choir.

But their moral of the story is that men need to do better.

Levels, mchana! US rapper 6lack stans f0r Nasty C

Nasty C is becoming Mzansi's own 'Mr Worldwide'.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible

Ann is over the hate and says her son has been raised well.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

SNAPS | Inside Jessica Nkosi's baby shower

Jessica celebrated her baby's impending arrival with close friends and family.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

The Queen's Mjekejeke: No man should be controlled by his wife

His journey hasn't been easy.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Has DJ Zinhle forgiven 'Beyonce?' This vid has the answer! TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi gets hundreds of fans to sing for Mohale TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonnie Mbuli reacts to tweeps calling Masechaba Ndlovu 'damaged' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X