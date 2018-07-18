TshisaLIVE

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh confirms Tim Tebow romance

18 July 2018 - 12:23 By Karishma Thakurdin
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is off the market.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is off the market.
Image: Via Instagram

Just days after rumours about their romance emerged, Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has confirmed that she's completely smitten with American sports star, Tim Tebow. 

A few days ago, Tim confirmed to ESPN that he was dating Demi, but Mzansi has been waiting to hear the news from our girl. 

Demi, who jetted back home to join in the centenary celebrations in honour of Nelson Mandela, confirmed that she is off the market during an interview with 947's Breakfast team on Wednesday. 

"There's somebody. Anele, I'm sure you will definitely approve of him. He's very special and just such a big blessing in my life. He's currently a baseball player and a former NFL player...look at all those titles I just dropped. I'm very proud." 

Demi said there was a very sweet story behind the way they met. 

"I don't know if you know, but I have a half sister who was born with a disability and his foundation works very closely with children with disabilities. They have an event each year called 'night to shine' and they host them each year in churches in different countries and he invited me and my family. We started talking and we kinda haven't stopped." 

Tim told ESPN that Demi is a very special girl and that he was lucky to have her in his life. 

"She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life."  

Thishiwe Ziqubu tackles the supernatural & spirituality in new show

"It doesn't have to be about witchcraft," that is not what supernatural means for Africans.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo

Phindy is not willing to let Mzansi forget about her talent and she's doesn't want the spotlight to be caught up on anything else.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about getting his songs from the ancestors

Ntsika says his song are given to him by God through his ancestors in his dreams.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Distruction Boyz: We're taking legal action against Mampintsha

Distruction Boyz say they feel like the West Ink boss exploited them.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  3. Steve Hofmeyr: I've lost a lot of income for criticising black government TshisaLIVE
  4. Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X