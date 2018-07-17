Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Phindy said she's intentional shifting all focus to her career. She said that she was pouring out each and every resources into her music career post Idols.

"I have been blessed with a gift and the rest of my skills I have worked really hard on to get where I am. So everyday, i wake up and I do what I love and I have to make it because it is my plan A to Z."

The gifted singer hasn't stopped winning fans over with her voice. In addition to uploading covers and doing corporate events, Phindy has been hard at work on an EP and an album.

She released her single in May and says she has enjoyed mainly love and it was a big deal for her

"Even before Idols, I had already started with my music, so after that I was just picking up where I left off. I love the love that I have received from my fans and i wasn't under any pressure not to "fade" away because I believe if people love you then they always will. I wanted to give them my very best."

Phindy said her album will have all facets of her.

"I have a plan to tell a story in my album; so for now my album will be ten tracks, ten genres, one story. I don't wanna tie myself down to one sound, because my sound is me. I have a huge personality so why should I have just one side show? I'm doing what I love and if it sounds good to me, it will probably sound good to others."

In case you forgot how good she is, here's a cover she posted.