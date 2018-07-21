TshisaLIVE

Slay mama! Thembi Seete is owning this mom thing

21 July 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Thembi is goals.
Thembi is goals.
Image: Instagram

While Thembi Seete remains as private as can be about her child and being a mom, she has bounced back with her post-baby body, and continues to run her business and dominate the acting world.

Celebrating her first Mother's Day this year, Thembi again spoke about God's timing and how everything happens when it does for a reason.

"When anything comes at the right time, God ensures we are ready and PRESENT.  I had to be present enough to live in every moment with you. From carrying you for nine months to giving birth and watching you grow into your own person & learning who God has created you to be on a daily basis."

Now, as Thembi spent some time at the ocean, she's posted pictures of herself and her banging post-baby body.

And yes, there was a baby in there recently.

👙🍹🏝☀️⛱Motho le summer

A post shared by Thembi Seete (@thembiseete_) on

WATCH | Emtee takes his story back to the hood with Thank You music vid

Emtee's music video for Thank You will pull at your heartstrings.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about getting his songs from the ancestors

Ntsika says his song are given to him by God through his ancestors in his dreams.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Levels, mchana! US rapper 6lack stans f0r Nasty C

Nasty C is becoming Mzansi's own 'Mr Worldwide'.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka to go back to school, applies at Harvard

Ma is planning to do a public health degree.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Enhle Mbali hospitalised after attempted hijacking in Hyde Park TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Trevor Noah hits back at outrage over 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Modiadie, David Tlale & SABC have been accused of 'concept theft' TshisaLIVE
  4. #PrayersForEnhle as actress recovers from attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X