Slay mama! Thembi Seete is owning this mom thing

While Thembi Seete remains as private as can be about her child and being a mom, she has bounced back with her post-baby body, and continues to run her business and dominate the acting world.

Celebrating her first Mother's Day this year, Thembi again spoke about God's timing and how everything happens when it does for a reason.

"When anything comes at the right time, God ensures we are ready and PRESENT. I had to be present enough to live in every moment with you. From carrying you for nine months to giving birth and watching you grow into your own person & learning who God has created you to be on a daily basis."

Now, as Thembi spent some time at the ocean, she's posted pictures of herself and her banging post-baby body.

And yes, there was a baby in there recently.