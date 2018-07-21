TshisaLIVE

Suzelle DIY star's loving motherhood, challenges & all

21 July 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Julia Anastasopoulos is loving every moment of motherhood.
Julia Anastasopoulos is loving every moment of motherhood.
Image: Via Instagram

Suzelle DIY and Tali Babes star, Julia Anastasopoulos is loving every moment with her newborn, Zoe. 

It's no secret that adjusting to motherhood is not a walk in the park, but despite the sleepless nights and dirty diapers - it's a life changing journey. 

Julia and her hubby, Ari Kruger welcomed their bundle of joy into the world last week. 

"One week old! I’ve never felt this shattered or this in love. It has been rough and the breastfeeding is no joke (even though it’s best to try and have a sense of humour when you spill an entire cup of breastmilk INTO your baby bag) but slowly slowly we are getting there. I’m in absolute awe of this little human." 

Sweet! 

Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo

Phindy is not willing to let Mzansi forget about her talent and she's doesn't want the spotlight to be caught up on anything else.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga opens up about getting his songs from the ancestors

Ntsika says his song are given to him by God through his ancestors in his dreams.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Distruction Boyz: We're taking legal action against Mampintsha

Distruction Boyz say they feel like the West Ink boss exploited them.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

These preggy snaps of Thapelo Mokoena and his wifey will melt your heart

The next Mokoena generation is en route.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Enhle Mbali hospitalised after attempted hijacking in Hyde Park TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Trevor Noah hits back at outrage over 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Modiadie, David Tlale & SABC have been accused of 'concept theft' TshisaLIVE
  4. #PrayersForEnhle as actress recovers from attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. R450K for a 30th? Bonang’s birthday party plans had fans sweating TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC
Christo Wiese shoots down 'tax dodging' claims
X