Suzelle DIY star's loving motherhood, challenges & all

Suzelle DIY and Tali Babes star, Julia Anastasopoulos is loving every moment with her newborn, Zoe.

It's no secret that adjusting to motherhood is not a walk in the park, but despite the sleepless nights and dirty diapers - it's a life changing journey.

Julia and her hubby, Ari Kruger welcomed their bundle of joy into the world last week.

"One week old! I’ve never felt this shattered or this in love. It has been rough and the breastfeeding is no joke (even though it’s best to try and have a sense of humour when you spill an entire cup of breastmilk INTO your baby bag) but slowly slowly we are getting there. I’m in absolute awe of this little human."

Sweet!