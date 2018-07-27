#BeingBonang is giving fans serious AKA & Queen B romance throwback vibes
Remember how Being Bonang fans were ready with the petitions to have AKA deleted from the first season of B's reality show after the pair split? Well, it seems maybe y'all have had second thoughts.
While the pair broke up late last year, the first season of the reality show returned to screens earlier this month on Mzansi Magic.
Fans have been trying to make sense of their feels when they see the couple together on screen, with emotions ranging from super rage mode to quiet denial.
Still, it hasn't stopped them from gushing over how much #LoveGoals the pair were.
I'm just happy to see my favorite couple together😍😍, to me they are still together #BeingBonang— Wendy (@wendy_shangase) July 26, 2018
When AKA was calming Bonang down....I felt that. I don’t know how my partner does it 🤣 #BeingBonang— SibahleShongwe 🦄 (@SibahleShongwe) July 26, 2018
Especially when Bonang called AKA her everything. That time life happens.
#BeingBonang— I know a guy (@TerryVitamin) July 26, 2018
Bonang: Aka is my everything 😊
Me: pic.twitter.com/GpdEhMJheB
Well, this is awkward #BeingBonang pic.twitter.com/RKBpH3fXjt— 🌺Phumz Madonsela🌺 (@PhumzMadonsela) July 26, 2018
#BeingBonang he's like my everything kwaaak neh. Life will humble you— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) July 26, 2018
#BeingBonang When she said "AKA is my everything " pic.twitter.com/g4mKla6edw— Naledi Cele 😇 (@NalediBrandon) July 26, 2018
#BeingBonang— ThaboAntony (@ThaboNdhlovu12) July 26, 2018
Listening to Bonang say, "AKA is like my everything"
Me: ok! pic.twitter.com/lkr9iAFfQi