BeingBonang is giving fans serious AKA & Queen B romance throwback vibes

Remember how Being Bonang fans were ready with the petitions to have AKA deleted from the first season of B's reality show after the pair split? Well, it seems maybe y'all have had second thoughts.

While the pair broke up late last year, the first season of the reality show returned to screens earlier this month on Mzansi Magic.

Fans have been trying to make sense of their feels when they see the couple together on screen, with emotions ranging from super rage mode to quiet denial.

Still, it hasn't stopped them from gushing over how much #LoveGoals the pair were.