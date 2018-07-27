Project Runway's Siphosihle gets candid about upcoming designers' 'real' struggles

Project Runaway hopeful Siphosihle Masango has opened up about the struggles most young designers face, and how his dreams of being a high-flying designer was dented when his most loyal customer was his mom.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Sihle said he was super excited for the opportunity to showcase his skills on a national platform, adding that he could appreciate it even more because the come up struggle since graduation has been too real.

"I graduated from school and I thought, 'Yes! this is it. I'm going to make beautiful garments for beautiful people, it's going to be awesome'...then nothing happened. Life kicked in and nothing was happening. Before I knew it was just, "Sipho o rokang ko ha habo". I was at home, sewing in the backroom and my most loyal client was my mother."

The 28-year-old said that real chances were often hard to come by in the SA fashion industry and if you don't hustle for yourself and learn to connect the dots as a young designer in SA, your dream may never take off.

Designers trying to break or make it in the industry are met with gigantic challenges all the time. Anything from lack of funding or mentorship to risk of exploitation.