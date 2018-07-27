Sbahle on giving Itu a second chance: I was just waiting for him to beg me!

Sbahle Mpisane has given her fans some inside info into what was going on in her mind after her public split with Itumeleng Khune, revealing that she always knew they would end up together again - but all he had to do was beg!

Speaking to Drum the fitness trainer explained that she and Itu remained friends after their break up and she always knew she loved the Kaizer Chiefs keeper and he was her heart's keeper.

"We remained friends after the break up and would still have lunch sometimes. I always knew that I was going to go back to him. I love him - I was just waiting for him to beg me!"

They've been through the most and at one point decided to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

However, they gave their love a second chance and they are now happier than ever.

"We are happy and satisfied and we are definitely going to get married. But I'm not trying to get married at 25, so there's no rush," said Sbahle.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, soon after they rekindled their love, Sbahle admitted that scrutiny from fans and the media during her relationship with Itumeleng took its toll and led to them taking a break.

"I won't comment much, but being in the spotlight because of our relationship did put a lot of pressure on our relationship. Sometimes just taking a break from people is a good thing because your (individual) opinion doesn't matter anymore (when you are in the spotlight for a relationship)."

Even though the pair ain't planning on tying the knot tomorrow, love sure does look great on them.

Check out these snaps below: