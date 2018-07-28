Bobby van Jaarsveld lends his voice to new animated kids’ movie

Bobby van Jaarsveld has ventured into a new territory and is excited about being able to sing in one of his all-time favourite animated movies.

The new CG-animated children’s movie Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures will launch at Ster Kinekor movie theatres in October.

Bobby shared his excitement over the opportunity, which is a first of its kind in his 13- year career.

"It’s a dream come true. I chose to be part of this particular film because its morals and family values appealed so much to me."

The musician will be singing the Big World Adventures theme song, which shares the message that we should be open to exploration and making new friends along the way.

"This film resonates with me partly because my own friends are such a big part of my life. I feel much the same way as Thomas does about friendship: for me, the true meaning of friendship is acceptance."

Bobby explained that his connection with Thomas and how even now as a dad, he excited him. He added how happy he was that he got to share the experience with his children.

"For as long as I can remember, I’ve grown up with Thomas. Now, as a dad of three children (a two-year-old daughter and two sons aged 5 and 6) I’m going to be the hero of the house just for taking them to see the movie. Once they realise I’m singing in it, we’ll be watching it the entire year."

Mommies and daddies will be able to download the song for free from Bobby’s official website.

Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie will be launching on October 5 2018.

#Thomas&FriendsSA #BWBA