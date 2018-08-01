TshisaLIVE

Twitter finally gets the 411 behind Prince Kaybee & all those allegations!

You know... the song theft accusations, baby mama drama, the Shimza beef etc.

01 August 2018 - 10:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
Prince Kaybee opened up to Pearl Thusi.
Prince Kaybee opened up to Pearl Thusi.
Image: Via Instagram

MTV Base's Behind The Story has become a weekly Tuesday night date for tweeps, who want all the juice from their fave Mzansi celebs. And, this week it was Prince Kaybee's turn to take the hot seat.  

The artist, who has gifted Mzansi with hot dance tracks since his Charlotte days, has also hogged quite a couple of headlines.

From controversial tweets, to baby mama drama and accusations of stolen songs.... straight to a very public beef with DJ shimza over who is the better DJ.

In a sit down with Pearl Thusi, Kaybee gave viewers the 411 on everything and Twitter was waiting, meme-ready for the tea.

Meanwhile, Somizi will be on the show next week. Pearl and Somizi... think about it, that show already smells of nothing but TEA!

Twitter can't wait.

On demand! | Zodwa explains how she brings the FIRE to every gig 24/7

"How could I get tired? I party for a living but I know that my body deserves the rest so when I can, I give it as much rest as I can," Zodwa Wabantu ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH | Shots fired! Robbie Malinga Jnr responds to your shade

Maybe those DMs paid off for some of yáll.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Khanyi sends haters packing over Cardi B Lambo jab

Sit down, Cardi. Mzansi has their own Lambo queen.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Prince Kaybee escapes unharmed from Kimberley protests

The musician's show was halted because of clashes between protestors and police.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Does age really matter? OPW couple have the Twitter streets all messed up TshisaLIVE
  2. Zahara recovering after stabbing: I’ve never been so scared TshisaLIVE
  3. Praise guard! Ma Ribs has people in stitches on Idols SA TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Twitter isn't handling Sechaba & Lerato's divorce well TshisaLIVE
  5. READ | Connie Ferguson's emotional tribute to her mamma TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X