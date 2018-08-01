Twitter finally gets the 411 behind Prince Kaybee & all those allegations!

MTV Base's Behind The Story has become a weekly Tuesday night date for tweeps, who want all the juice from their fave Mzansi celebs. And, this week it was Prince Kaybee's turn to take the hot seat.

The artist, who has gifted Mzansi with hot dance tracks since his Charlotte days, has also hogged quite a couple of headlines.

From controversial tweets, to baby mama drama and accusations of stolen songs.... straight to a very public beef with DJ shimza over who is the better DJ.

In a sit down with Pearl Thusi, Kaybee gave viewers the 411 on everything and Twitter was waiting, meme-ready for the tea.