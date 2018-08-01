Twitter finally gets the 411 behind Prince Kaybee & all those allegations!
You know... the song theft accusations, baby mama drama, the Shimza beef etc.
MTV Base's Behind The Story has become a weekly Tuesday night date for tweeps, who want all the juice from their fave Mzansi celebs. And, this week it was Prince Kaybee's turn to take the hot seat.
The artist, who has gifted Mzansi with hot dance tracks since his Charlotte days, has also hogged quite a couple of headlines.
From controversial tweets, to baby mama drama and accusations of stolen songs.... straight to a very public beef with DJ shimza over who is the better DJ.
In a sit down with Pearl Thusi, Kaybee gave viewers the 411 on everything and Twitter was waiting, meme-ready for the tea.
I still get over the fact that prince kaybee said shimza doesn't know shit about producing music with a straight face, thixo! #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/KPrmfkS7H8— Bongani (@Bongane_Tee) July 31, 2018
#BehindTheStory— KhethukuthulaSthembisoNinelar (@De_Adre3) July 31, 2018
🤔Imagine dating someone who is going to ask you "So what are you going to do "? everytime you have problems pic.twitter.com/8rw2iGXxFX
Prince kaybee and baby mama drama #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/gtYpS8Ot0P— Lebogang (@LeboLeleMakola) July 31, 2018
#BehindTheStory@PrinceKaybee_SA is cool & calm, you'd swear he doesn't make "the inner us" move in clubs. It's like he's not involved at all. pic.twitter.com/3oRnyPKfyD— Siyabonga Shongwe (@siya_mntimandze) July 31, 2018
#behindthestory— ❤️Nessa❤️ (@susu_nessa) July 31, 2018
Enjoyed the interview with @PrinceKaybee_SA humble and very shy!!! pic.twitter.com/ithWPcXZOs
Kante guys where's this show at I'm tired watching it on Twitter. #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/G6ecZMwxHV— Mery_nomsa (@NomsaMery) July 31, 2018
#BehindTheStory— Siyabonga Shongwe (@siya_mntimandze) July 31, 2018
And here I thought having 3 siblings is too much. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EiIIJogs8n
So @PearlThusi like dreads #BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/wP54ayIPIn— MtswaGae (@Zee_Wa_Dreads) July 31, 2018
So @PrinceKaybee_SA thinks we prefer him over @AreeceSA when he denied that the SA hip hop is actually taking over...niggar gerara here#BehindTheStory pic.twitter.com/lJmdUaoybY— Cassper Nyovest Defence force🚔 (@kgopotsopetro) July 31, 2018
Meanwhile, Somizi will be on the show next week. Pearl and Somizi... think about it, that show already smells of nothing but TEA!
WOOOOOOH 😱— MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) July 31, 2018
Next Tuesday on #BehindTheStory, @PearlThusi sits down with Vanguard of South African entertainment, @somizi.
We advise wonke umuntu to prioritise getting ready, because as you can see, Kuzoba mnandi
It's simple, just set your decoder for Tuesday, 7 Aug [DSTV 322] 😉 pic.twitter.com/ioZJGk4UQb
Twitter can't wait.
Lekgale Guys .. I refuse #BehindTheStory ya next week ITS GOING DOWN!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pAwpFkcjbH— Refiloe Sefatsane (@fifi_Sefatsane) July 31, 2018
#Behindthestory— Ngwana Ko Pitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) July 31, 2018
Now I honestly can't wait for next week😭😭🔥🔥🔥 Somizi is up next. Yerrrrr. The flames that's gonna be that episode pic.twitter.com/uoQ2zHAS9p
#BehindTheStory— JIGGY_FORTUNE (@DemFortune) July 31, 2018
Somizi next week
😂✋✋😁👏 pic.twitter.com/UtVUnv7uNF
#BehindTheStory— Siyabonga Shongwe (@siya_mntimandze) July 31, 2018
Imagining next week episode already! 🔥🔥
Tea ☕ will be served! pic.twitter.com/RfbACGoLWO