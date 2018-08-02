TshisaLIVE

Winston Ntshona's family 'reeling in shock' over his death

02 August 2018 - 13:47 By Angela Daniels
Winston Ntshona receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the fifth annual South African Film Television Awards ceremony on February 27, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Winston Ntshona receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the fifth annual South African Film Television Awards ceremony on February 27, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

South African theatre great and anti-apartheid activist Winston Ntshona has died, his family have confirmed on Thursday. 

Winston's son Lawula said he had been ill for eight years.

"Thus far we are just reeling in shock but we are coming together as a family‚"  he said.

Lawula added that the family intended on releasing a statement later on Thursday.

Winston started his career in 1965 when he formed the Serpent Players in Port Elizabeth with playwright Athol Fugard and actor John Kani.

Together they created pioneering South African plays.

Winston’s work with John Kani on the stage achieved global recognition.

Both have won numerous awards for their contribution to theatre‚ including Broadway’s prestigious Tony Award in 1975 for writing and acting in Sizwe Banzi Is Dead.

