Abdul Khoza can't stop gushing over his wife-to-be

Isibaya actor Abdul Khoza is completely besotted with his wife-to-be, Baatile Themane and can't wait to take their romance to the altar.

During an interview with Drum magazine, Abdul gushed about how from the moment he saw Baatile he knew she was the one for him.

"The first time I saw her, I saw a wife," he told the publication.

Abdul revealed that he popped the question seven months after they started dating and that their families were set to meet soon to start lobola negotiations.

"We're working on finalising the negotiations. Next year we'll do the traditional wedding and we have big plans for the future," Abdul added.

Just one look at Abdul's Instagram account also paints a crystal clear picture of how in love he is.

And he isn't shy to let the world know!

Here's just 3 times Abdul gushed over his wifey-to-be: