Nathi Mthethwa praises Atandwa Kani for flying the SA flag high
You may be a tad late minister but hey... better late than never. Don't be sleeping on the Prince of Theatre!
If there's one thing that the Minister of Arts and Culture can be given props for, its giving recognition to artists, who are flying the South African flag high through their work.
Well... that and sending heartfelt condolences but that's besides the point.
The minister (or whoever runs his Twitter account) takes time out regularly to give praise to Mzansi's artists such as Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Phumzile Sitole for example.
A few weeks ago, US based South African artist Atandwa Kani asked the minister when he would receive his shout out because well... he's BEEN doing great things out there in America.
Twitter echoed his cry, but there was dololo halala vibes from the minister.
I played the young Madiba in “Long walk to Freedom”, was the Xhosa Assistant dialect coach on Black Panther, now the voice of the new “Mandela’s Prison Letters”... @NathiMthethwaSA Do I get a tweet?? 🤣— Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) July 11, 2018
However, bo ma two weeks later... the minister came through and did the right thing!
Halala!
We take this opportunity to congratulate celebrated Actor @AtandwaKani who was chosen to play the young Madiba in "Long Walk to Freedom" & has recently been selected to be the voice for 'Mandela's Peison Letters.' We are proud of you, keep flying the flag high! #IamTheFlag 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/IGICUh5uX2— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 6, 2018
Twitter was just as excited that Atandwa finally received the acknowledgement from the minister.
However, tweeps assured Atandwa that he has all the support he needs in his fans and they will never stop pouring him with praise.
Atandwa also expressed his gratitude.
Oh My GOODNESS!!! Thank you honorable minister... I am humbled & really appreciative of your work & passion. https://t.co/e73EdKm88J— Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) August 6, 2018
Congratulations @AtandwaKani! 👏🏾👏🏾 you have made the country proud. https://t.co/Y9trve8Wkl— Brand South Africa (@Brand_SA) August 6, 2018
Minister what else do you do besides congratulating artists and attending their funerals? Serious question. pic.twitter.com/NFoXvQSJga— #5Grand (@mxomotlatsi) August 7, 2018
This recognition is very well deserved, and who better to do it than one of the greatest representatives the SA arts industry has ever had, @NathiMthethwaSA 🙏— Sibonisile Ngubane (@NgubaneSbo) August 6, 2018
Congrats @AtandwaKani https://t.co/P354pZSDqa
Halala! @AtandwaKani siyavuyisana nawe mnt’akaBawo! @JohnKani2 sizalelwe isizwe, ngawe. https://t.co/B5qBm9t85u— Goodnews Cadogan (@goodnews_cado) August 6, 2018