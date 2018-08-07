TshisaLIVE

Nathi Mthethwa praises Atandwa Kani for flying the SA flag high

You may be a tad late minister but hey... better late than never. Don't be sleeping on the Prince of Theatre!

07 August 2018 - 11:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Atandwa Kani is grateful for the support from fans.
If there's one thing that the Minister of Arts and Culture can be given props for, its giving recognition to artists, who are flying the South African flag high through their work.

Well... that and sending heartfelt condolences but that's besides the point.

The minister (or whoever runs his Twitter account) takes time out regularly to give praise to Mzansi's artists such as Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Phumzile Sitole for example.

A few weeks ago, US based South African artist Atandwa Kani asked the minister when he would receive his shout out because well... he's BEEN doing great things out there in America.

Twitter echoed his cry, but there was dololo halala vibes from the minister.

However, bo ma two weeks later... the minister came through and did the right thing!

Halala!

Twitter was just as excited that Atandwa finally received the acknowledgement from the minister.

However, tweeps assured Atandwa that he has all the support he needs in his fans and they will never stop pouring him with praise.

Atandwa also expressed his gratitude.

