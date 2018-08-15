'You intimidated me, you inspired' – Tumi M pays tribute to ProKid

As ProKid's family prepare to say goodbye to the late hip-hop star at a memorial and funeral in Johannesburg this week, tributes continue to pour in from across the country.

OG Tumi Molekane (he's that guy from Tumi and the Volume if you need a quick reference) was the latest to pay tribute to the star, penning an open letter to his hero.

"I met you in a cypher, asked you to spit that sh*t again. Was mesmerized by your skill. I knew you were dope, I knew we were alikes even though I went home to Berea and you went home to Soweto. I didn’t realize how important that was to me, you were just a dope mc that I played ball with in Klipspruit when visiting my cousins."

Tumi said ProKid inspired an entire generation of rappers.

"I still didn’t know but it was starting to feel different.Then I heard Soweto! Then I got excited that someone like you with no gimmicks or dances was getting this much attention. Then everyone started sounding like you, I mean everyone! A whole generation of rappers."