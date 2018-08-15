'You intimidated me, you inspired' – Tumi M pays tribute to ProKid
As ProKid's family prepare to say goodbye to the late hip-hop star at a memorial and funeral in Johannesburg this week, tributes continue to pour in from across the country.
OG Tumi Molekane (he's that guy from Tumi and the Volume if you need a quick reference) was the latest to pay tribute to the star, penning an open letter to his hero.
"I met you in a cypher, asked you to spit that sh*t again. Was mesmerized by your skill. I knew you were dope, I knew we were alikes even though I went home to Berea and you went home to Soweto. I didn’t realize how important that was to me, you were just a dope mc that I played ball with in Klipspruit when visiting my cousins."
Tumi said ProKid inspired an entire generation of rappers.
"I still didn’t know but it was starting to feel different.Then I heard Soweto! Then I got excited that someone like you with no gimmicks or dances was getting this much attention. Then everyone started sounding like you, I mean everyone! A whole generation of rappers."
He said that ProKid became the standard of excellence in hip-hop and both "intimidated" and "inspired" him.
"You had to be able to rap like Pro, be naturally charming like Pro, be crowned not claim king like Pro, be wholly loved like Pro, get money like Pro, freestyle like Pro, f**k a nigga head up in a battle like Pro, and make hits like Pro, otherwise (what the ) f**k are you here for?"
"You intimidated me. Inspired me. Made me better, Zubz and I made it a ritual to listen to your albums together, we went from Polos to Range Rovers all from some bars, Linda. I now know why you were important. When you see the tears and read the messages all of you must know!"