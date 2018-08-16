3 things tweeps learnt from Minnie Dlamini's new show #SpiritOfMzansi

Minnie Dlamini-Jones joined the squad of celebrities who are branching into other aspects of broadcasting, and her new show Spirit Of Mzansi got a warm reception from Mzansi on Wednesday night.

The show, which is a young Mzansi version of The Amazing Race is hosted by Mpho Popps and was produced by Minnie.

Tweeps gave Minnie the thumbs up for bringing the fun and drama-filled show to screens.

Minnie took to Twitter to thank Mzansi for showing her show some love when it landed on the trends list.