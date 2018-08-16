TshisaLIVE

3 things tweeps learnt from Minnie Dlamini's new show #SpiritOfMzansi

She's the executive producer! Levels neh?

16 August 2018 - 11:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Minnie Dlamini's Spirit Of Mzansi show topped the Twitter trends list.
Image: Via Instagram

Minnie Dlamini-Jones joined the squad of celebrities who are branching into other aspects of broadcasting, and her new show Spirit Of Mzansi got a warm reception from Mzansi on Wednesday night. 

The show, which is a young Mzansi version of The Amazing Race is hosted by Mpho Popps and was produced by Minnie. 

Tweeps gave Minnie the thumbs up for bringing the fun and drama-filled show to screens. 

Minnie took to Twitter to thank Mzansi for showing her show some love when it landed on the trends list.

The show also taught us a few things. 

1. This is how iPhone users give directions.

Okay... not all of them but still. 

2. Betty (that snooty sounding woman on Google Maps) doesn't always know where you must go hey.

Plus this is Mzansi half of the streets don't have names anyway.

It's always safer to ask the locals.

3. Mpho Popps is doing a great job as the host.

Plus... it looks like the show will have so much drama!

Meanwhile... if y'all won't sing praises of Minnie's beauty, the international people will gladly do it for y'all. 

Minnie got a shout out form Stefano Gabbana... yes the very one from Dolce and Gabbana. Levels!

