WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral

Dumisani Dlamini is a veteran actor best known for his iconic role as Chester in Yizo Yizo (from the second season) but the recent discovery by Mzansi that he's also the father to US star Doja Cat left Mzansi impressed.

Doja Cat, a rapper who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and has been compared to Cardi B dropped her video for Mooo! earlier this week that took social media by storm.

But here in Mzansi, it was the discovery that she's actually Dumisani's daughter that has dominated the timelines. Doja Cat's real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini.

However, Mzansi shouldn't be as surprised because a couple of month ago, Dumisani proudly shared this piece of information with TshisaLIVE.

In the exclusive interview, Dumisani shared his pride over his baby girl and said the world should look out for her rising star.