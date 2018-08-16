TshisaLIVE

Caiphus Semenya pays tribute to jazz pioneer Queeneth Ndaba

Queeneth died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

16 August 2018 - 12:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Legendary musician Caiphus Semenya says he grew up with Queeneth Ndaba.
Legendary musician Caiphus Semenya says he grew up with Queeneth Ndaba.

The family of veteran jazz star and music boss Queeneth Ndaba have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the mogul died on Wednesday due to illness at the age of 82. 

Queeneth's daughter Mpande told TshisaLIVE that her mother died at the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg and that the family had gathered at her home in the hours following the death.

Affectionately nicknamed Sis Queeneth the star was known for her mesmerising vocals in the 50s and 60s. She also managed iconic jazz group the African Jazz Pioneers and iconic music venue Dorkay House.

The venue became a haven for legends like Miriam Makeba, The Manhattan Brothers, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Caiphus Semenya, Dolly Rathebe, The Skylark and Abigail Kubeka.

Tributes have poured in for the star, with Caiphus Semenya sharing a glowing tribute of Queeneth to TshisaLIVE.

"I've known her since she was a teenager and she was incredible. She would captivate an audience and really just engulf you in her music. The one thing I remember more than anything else was how dedicated she was to her craft. She was very friendly but let people know their place. This is a big loss to the industry."

