Mmabatho Montsho on how female filmmakers were 'used' by male counterparts

16 August 2018 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mmabatho Montsho is a director and producer.
Image: Via Instagram

Mmabatho Montsho has cast the spotlight on some of the challenges that female filmmakers are confronted with, which are often fueled by patriarchy.

The actress-turned-director and producer shared a snippet of the issues women in film production are confronted with in their daily business on Twitter.

She pointed out how rare it was to find women being fairly represented in a production team.

"Broadcasters and producers like to have about three men and one woman as their directing team, if it’s a smaller team, two men and one woman. One of the men will be the head director. When it’s time to do PR they send the woman director to be the face of the show to fake transformation."

Mmabatho, whose work has been praised both as a director and producer, recently directed one episode of the Emoyeni series.

Mmabatho expressed concern saying that women directors were often left at cross roads because even though being the face of a project could inspire other women, the female producer often can't disclose the "hell she goes through."

"The woman director must then decide if she will do the PR thing for visibility and encouragement for girls to say 'you can be directors too'..."

Mmabatho is currently working a another film that will have Simphiwe Dana and Jet Novuka in the lead roles.

Although not much information has been revealed yet, it is promises to be an interesting film.

"I must thank my team for trusting me with this casting decision. We are all blown away. Creativity is all about pushing the boundaries of convention and taking risks. One day, I would like to tell the (real) story of when and why I decided to cast Simphiwe (Dana), a musician, in the lead role of my film (because the real story is different to the one I pitched to the producers). Magic happens when directors are given freedom to play out their vision."

Day 3 on set with Jet Novuka #BeingMandela #JokoYaHao

A post shared by Simphiwe Dana 💜👑💜 (@simphiwedana) on

