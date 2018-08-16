Mmabatho Montsho on how female filmmakers were 'used' by male counterparts

Mmabatho Montsho has cast the spotlight on some of the challenges that female filmmakers are confronted with, which are often fueled by patriarchy.

The actress-turned-director and producer shared a snippet of the issues women in film production are confronted with in their daily business on Twitter.

She pointed out how rare it was to find women being fairly represented in a production team.

"Broadcasters and producers like to have about three men and one woman as their directing team, if it’s a smaller team, two men and one woman. One of the men will be the head director. When it’s time to do PR they send the woman director to be the face of the show to fake transformation."