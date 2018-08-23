WATCH | Zuma, Malema & Mbete are stars of this hilarious parliamentary 'Busted' video

It's no secret that no matter what we're going through as a nation, there's no shortage of light-hearted moments especially when it involves political heavyweights being dubbed over one of our favourite tracks.

Popular video editor and dub master Player1505, who has produced some of the funniest videos on the net had social media users in stitches when he posted a video of Jacob Zuma, Baleka Mbete and Julius Malema in parliament to the tune of Isley Brothers' hit track Busted.

In the video, Zuma accused Baleka of cheating and interrogated her for answers about her whereabouts. Julius chimes in at times to sing "busted'.