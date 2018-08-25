WATCH | How badass is Pearl Thusi on this teaser of The Scorpion King?
For months fans have been waiting anxiously for the release of Scorpion King: Book of Souls, which stars our very own Pearl Thusi.
And while we still have to wait a few more weeks, Universal has released another trailer to whet your appetite.
Pearl stars alongside Hollywood hottie Zach McGowan as a warrior princess.
The DVD is expected to be released on October 24.
For now can we just talk about how badass Pearl is in this trailer?
Yaaasss kween!
