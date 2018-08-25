TshisaLIVE

WATCH | How badass is Pearl Thusi on this teaser of The Scorpion King?

25 August 2018 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Pearl Thusi on the set of Scorpion King.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

For months fans have been waiting anxiously for the release of Scorpion King: Book of Souls, which stars our very own Pearl Thusi. 

And while we still have to wait a few more weeks, Universal has released another trailer to whet your appetite. 

Pearl stars alongside Hollywood hottie Zach McGowan as a warrior princess. 

The DVD is expected to be released on October 24. 

For now can we just talk about how badass Pearl is in this trailer? 

Yaaasss kween! 

THE SCORPION KING 5 Official Trailer (2018) Book of Souls, Action Movie HD © 2018 - Universal Comedy, Kids, Family and Animated Film, Blockbuster, Action Cinema, Blockbuster, Scifi Movie or Fantasy film, Drama... We keep you in the know! Subscribe now to catch the best movie trailers 2017 and the latest official movie trailer, film clip, scene, review, interview.

'Humiliated' ice cream gogo too embarrassed to meet Malcolm X for R10k gift

Malcolm X told TshisaLIVE that the gogo was so "humiliated" by the video that she was "indoors and doesn't want to meet anyone."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make

It is a one of a kind tombstone, for a one of kind rapper.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Eyewitness 'shocked' that unknown woman snatched Sbahle Mpisane's weave during car crash

Eyewitness Brian Dube is still struggling to come to terms that a woman made off with the weave.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Vusi Nova assures fans he's 'better' after a health scare

Vusi Nova is doing much better after a hospital visit.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

