IN MEMES: MaMangadi's witchcraft couldn't stop her from being booted from her OWN house

27 August 2018 - 11:22 By Chrizelda Kekana
Winnie Ntshaba plays the head witch in 'The Herd'.
Image: Instagram/Winnie Ntshaba

Sunday night's episode of The Herd was proof that while a mother's love can be unconditional for her kids, the feeling isn't always mutual. With one of the main characters from show being booted from her house by her own child.

Imagine finding out that your mother is a witch and, just as you are try to deal, your father tells you that he's decided that you must be the one to throw her out of the house!

That is exactly what happened to MaMangadi's son, when he had to evict his own mother out of the house on his father's instruction.

Twitter was shook that he went through with the task, but after watching MaMangadi play with everyone like toys, they also kinda understood.

They had just the right memes!

