IN MEMES: MaMangadi's witchcraft couldn't stop her from being booted from her OWN house
Sunday night's episode of The Herd was proof that while a mother's love can be unconditional for her kids, the feeling isn't always mutual. With one of the main characters from show being booted from her house by her own child.
Imagine finding out that your mother is a witch and, just as you are try to deal, your father tells you that he's decided that you must be the one to throw her out of the house!
That is exactly what happened to MaMangadi's son, when he had to evict his own mother out of the house on his father's instruction.
Twitter was shook that he went through with the task, but after watching MaMangadi play with everyone like toys, they also kinda understood.
They had just the right memes!
#TheHerdMzansi I didn't see that coming pic.twitter.com/Kru9lAMAde— MxM (@CulturexTime) August 26, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi— KingChun-Li (@RealLindelwa) August 26, 2018
Everything happened in 1 episode😂😂😂😂😂
She finds out her mom was killed, she finds the skull, she kisses her cousin . The witch is sent packing, Nkosana too... furniture repossessed. The UMKHOVU ushaya ma massage.
Ayyy no this shit is disappointing struu pic.twitter.com/NcH4p5zSHC
CURSE!— The Grownup Huey Freeman 😏 (@JeraZW) August 26, 2018
I don't know about you, but in my culture, chasing your mother out of her home invites serious bad luck. Even if she is a "bad mum"#WinnieNtshaba #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/EQqeB1b1S5
He pulled out a gun on his own mother #TheHerdMzansi 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rj54xdGDjG— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) August 26, 2018
These slay witches 😂😂😂😂😂 gossiping about mamngadi like shes nothing #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/CB679c8Ryg— TSHEPO KGAKANE (@TshepoKgakane) August 26, 2018
"I'll turn you into a rat" MaMngadi is cruel #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/5XKyxYkCEE— Samuel Jr (@SamuelJ39453362) August 26, 2018
#TheHerdMzansi— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) August 26, 2018
Is it just me or has Khetiwe been wearing these pink clothes for far too long now... 😕 pic.twitter.com/zurKLTNiSv
Can I grow up to be a proud witch like MaMngadi please #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/yT58zzZP1P— Sphe (@sphe_fakude) August 26, 2018
That was deep. If l was this powerful and l was a man, they would call me a boss. But because l am a woman, they call me a witch. #TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/s5MaHqUPhk— Gibson Ncube (@gib_zzz) August 26, 2018
Who's the witch that wrote this story 🤭🤭#TheHerdMzansi pic.twitter.com/bZdr8rZGfc— ☆Gugu (@Noma_Guguu) August 26, 2018