IN MEMES | 'Oh no Goodness, what are you doing boo boo?'
TGOM's daughter's dodgy schemes have left tweeps unimpressed.
Just when we thought the Khoza's and the Mabuza's were coming together to fight a common enemy, it looks like Goodness missed the memo and has plans of her own, which include kidnapping Kea.
Instead of sticking to the plan, Goodness decided to take her own short left to go help her devious uncle Diamond to kidnap Kea. The very same uncle who is behind the bombing that killed her baby brother... imagine!
So Goodness pretended to be BFF's with Kea and spiked her drink. Viewers thought Kea escaped the trap after she switched their champagne glasses, but on last night's episode Goodness still had the upper hand.
Now everybody knows how crazy Harriet gets when Kea's life (or any of the Khozas') is at risk. Goodness has no idea the kind of snake she's poking.
Twitter is here for the fire that she's walking into.
Goodness is gonna regret this #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/2ripzqnUdr— Zuzu Skosana 🇿🇦 (@zuzuskosana) August 28, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Goodness never cease to amaze me. pic.twitter.com/TrTpMhNn6B— Mafoko Mokwena (@mafokomokwena) August 28, 2018
What do people in #TheQueenMzansi smoke ?? Kea all of a sudden believes Goodness is her BFF and T Gom believes D Mabuza is Martha, Mmabatho is next level annoying !!! Haibo guys come on pic.twitter.com/PYc7QIOGrb— Janine Stuart (@Neen_Stuart91) August 28, 2018
Then she fall into the trap of Goodness but let's wait and see what will the Mabusa do with Kea body #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qUz4iL5IRk— MellvinNeoMolaolwa (@MellvinMolaolwa) August 28, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi so Goodness has 9 lives.. pic.twitter.com/boQ3zWqrBb— Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) August 28, 2018
I really hate Goodness for doing this to uKea #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RVBL8VHVOf— Sementhlee💕 (@SementhleeW) August 28, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I hate this Goodness thing called a child. Akgaaa maan pic.twitter.com/U8pQQjy1xS— Madimetja Shadung (@JosephShadung1) August 28, 2018
Goodness ain't playing. Kea on the other hand #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Z8KSlfXI6o— Mr_303 #InnanetParty 30/09 (@Soul_nepster) August 28, 2018
The Friendship Was Going So Well Until Goodness Ruined It ... Ayy 😩😩😩😩#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/tASMpBTjoh— 👑Bonginkosi B* Mbele👑 (@BongiBMbele) August 28, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I hate Goodness she has been evil since day 1.. pic.twitter.com/DwZrVT28qX— Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) August 28, 2018
Goodness onyile nyii mo ngwana Harriet..#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Oax8kJlSZ1— ♠❤Lerato❤♣♠ (@Leratoabbigail) August 28, 2018