IN MEMES | 'Oh no Goodness, what are you doing boo boo?'

Just when we thought the Khoza's and the Mabuza's were coming together to fight a common enemy, it looks like Goodness missed the memo and has plans of her own, which include kidnapping Kea.

Instead of sticking to the plan, Goodness decided to take her own short left to go help her devious uncle Diamond to kidnap Kea. The very same uncle who is behind the bombing that killed her baby brother... imagine!

So Goodness pretended to be BFF's with Kea and spiked her drink. Viewers thought Kea escaped the trap after she switched their champagne glasses, but on last night's episode Goodness still had the upper hand.

Now everybody knows how crazy Harriet gets when Kea's life (or any of the Khozas') is at risk. Goodness has no idea the kind of snake she's poking.

Twitter is here for the fire that she's walking into.