#SofaSlahlane | Would you change your religion because your partner asked you to?
Moja Love's hit reality show Sofa Slahlane has BEEN breaking down stereotypes about love and on Thursday featured a black couple who had converted to Islam.
The Mnyandas have been practicing Islam for several years and let viewers into their home to explain how they balance religion with tradition.
The Mnyandas', a Black Muslim family, share how their faith led them to find one another, guide their every day interaction (no public display of affection, and fully clothed bodies), and how if they have any lover’s tiff, it should be around their faith. #sofaslahlane Thur 21h30 pic.twitter.com/HqFcU0vNk7— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) August 30, 2018
And while the conversation was centered around religion and love, it quickly also spread to loyalty and commitment to each other. In other words: it was real deep, fam.
One of the lighter moments saw Ma Mnyanda reveal that she had proposed to her hubby instead of the traditional way of the man proposing. The streets were so impressed they were quarter to giving her a medal for "bravery".
