#SofaSlahlane | Would you change your religion because your partner asked you to?

31 August 2018 - 09:17 By Kyle Zeeman
The Mnyandas were the talk of social media on Thursday night after they appeared on Sofa Slahlane.
Image: Twitter/ Moja Love

Moja Love's hit reality show Sofa Slahlane has BEEN breaking down stereotypes about love and on Thursday featured a black couple who had converted to Islam. 

The Mnyandas have been practicing Islam for several years and let viewers into their home to explain how they balance religion with tradition.

And while the conversation was centered around religion and love, it quickly also spread to loyalty and commitment to each other. In other words: it was real deep, fam.

One of the lighter moments saw Ma Mnyanda reveal that she had proposed to her hubby instead of the traditional way of the man proposing. The streets were so impressed they were quarter to giving her a medal for "bravery".

Others were there for the education about Islam and filled Twitter with memes, including those around the wearing of the burka and hijab.

