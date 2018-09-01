SNAPS | Ayanda Thabethe & Dash's Greece baecation is everything!

While spring is ochea playing hide and seek with us in Mzansi, Ayanda and her Zulu Mkhathini are chasing summer and their baecation in Greece was LIT. Like in the words of Adam Cat-something: "you can't beat this!"

The celebrity couple are taking a well-deserved break after making money moves throughout 2018.

The snaps and video clips that they have shared made us wish they packed us in their bags too because they have been serving melanin, African butter and all sorts of flames.

Like it's a lot!

First of all, this picture needs to be framed up sis. Wow!