SNAPS | Ayanda Thabethe & Dash's Greece baecation is everything!

White sands, clear blue water, yacht life and great company... now that is what baecations are made of!

01 September 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zulu Mkhathini and his bae Ayanda Thabethe are living it up in Greece.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Thabethe

While spring is ochea playing hide and seek with us in Mzansi, Ayanda and her Zulu Mkhathini are chasing summer and their baecation in Greece was LIT. Like in the words of Adam Cat-something: "you can't beat this!"

The celebrity couple are taking a well-deserved break after making money moves throughout 2018.

The snaps and video clips that they have shared made us wish they packed us in their bags too because they have been serving melanin, African butter and all sorts of flames.

Like it's a lot!

First of all, this picture needs to be framed up sis. Wow!

Picture Perfect | #DWYachtWeek | DanielWellington x The Yacht Week | @danielwellington

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

Zulu Mkhathini with his watermelon there looking all sorts of hot!

ISLAND NO.1 🇬🇷 #DWYACHTWEEK

A post shared by #UniformSwag (@zulumkhathini) on

When they say skaba hemisa, they mean Ayanda guys!

Yes, Mkhathini. The summer body's on a 100!

Zulu Achilles #DWYACHTWEEK 🇬🇷🇿🇦

A post shared by #UniformSwag (@zulumkhathini) on

Ag, is too much!

BOYS ‼️🇬🇷🇿🇦 @danielwellington #dwyachtweek

A post shared by #UniformSwag (@zulumkhathini) on

And really, you can't beat that!

YOU JUST CANT BEAT THIS ‼️⚠️ 🇬🇷🇿🇦

A post shared by #UniformSwag (@zulumkhathini) on

Ayanda is living her best life too! Look at that glow mntase!

