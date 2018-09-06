TshisaLIVE

#Uyangthanda Na | That awkward moment when you are 'brethren zoned'

There's family zone, friend zone and now "my brother in Christ zone".

06 September 2018 - 10:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is perfect as the host of Uyang'thanda Na? because he's spicy!
Image: Twitter

As Uyangthanda ba? viewers have learnt, there are levels to how people will reject you on a national platform and while others have been friend zoned and family zoned, last night things reached a whole new level when he got curved with new testament love.

The nerve! Guys... Bonolo literally held hands just so she could tell the guy that she only loves him with the new testament love... You know, on that love thy neighbor steez!

Shu... there was so much hope there in the seconds leading up to her answer.

Just look:

Yhu! We all felt that rejection on a spiritual level!

