#Uyangthanda Na | That awkward moment when you are 'brethren zoned'
There's family zone, friend zone and now "my brother in Christ zone".
As Uyangthanda ba? viewers have learnt, there are levels to how people will reject you on a national platform and while others have been friend zoned and family zoned, last night things reached a whole new level when he got curved with new testament love.
The nerve! Guys... Bonolo literally held hands just so she could tell the guy that she only loves him with the new testament love... You know, on that love thy neighbor steez!
Shu... there was so much hope there in the seconds leading up to her answer.
Just look:
#Uyangthandana this girl has killed this guy 😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/eso6QdB1CS— Ndumi Sipho Khumalo (@M2ngwa) September 5, 2018
Yhu! We all felt that rejection on a spiritual level!
"I love you with the love of God,not of a relationship." He's just being brethren zoned. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/MUicCd0O8E— Raised In Africa. (@paballo_patsa) September 5, 2018
“With the love of God” wow, I feel this rejection on a spiritual level yhuu 😂😭💘 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/7ExOQh2Mom— Olwethu💞 (@OlwethuMakopeni) September 5, 2018
Eish mara banna...— Mahlatse Mogale (@Mahlatse_mogale) September 5, 2018
I feel for my guy here...
This ayi😂🤣#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/dWYDGkoVw0
I love ka "New Testament" I never experrredit #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/MtkEbtd6ld— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) September 5, 2018
If I hear a girl say "you're my motivational speaker" to me,I'm running away fam.#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/RcRSlcY1m1— Minister Of Eruption (@DJMOABZIN_EB) September 5, 2018
#Uyangthandana Nagana after so much energy Ganti she's gonna say no pic.twitter.com/l2G6aVP9si— MmantepaAnnahSegooa (@MmantepaAnnah) September 5, 2018
"I love you like the New Testament"— Ťhe Àlçhëmisť (@Lecron) September 5, 2018
I felt that eish! Demmet!
😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/hiZHtnEx6r
#Uyangthandana this girl won't see heaven 🤥🤥 pic.twitter.com/gajP1S0MxC— its_Gauta🌼🌺 (@Gauta93406403) September 5, 2018
#UyangthandaNa bathong ba Jesu ur 22 yrs f age nd u feel the need 2 go on national tv 2 tl sum1 u luv them??? Ka gare ga di free whatsapp tse di ka???? pic.twitter.com/NVap9UzYcH— _Roro_💯 (@MorongwaMothiba) September 5, 2018