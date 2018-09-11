Halala! Skeem Saam's Leshole finds love & it ain't with Pretty
Somebody get Skeem Saam's Leshole a lotto ticket, the kid is on one heck of a lucky streak.
Fans have been watching for months as Leshole and his dad Big Boy go through the most but after their Durban trip last week it seems as if things are looking up for the pair.
In fact, Leshole even met a girl and he's smitten already.
With the confidence of a man just back from a dream holiday he took his shot straight away and asked for Nomasonto's number.
Fans of the show could smell a romance brewing and flooded social media with memes and messages about it.
But nothing with Leshole is easy or simple. He only got nine digits from Nomasonto which means he can't call her.
Still, the streets are hopeful she'll call him and they will hit it off.
